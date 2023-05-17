Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $25.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

MRO stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Marathon Oil by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

