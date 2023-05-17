JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) SVP John Krause Sells 3,844 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $54,392.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,218.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 0.4 %

JELD stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.38. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $19.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 2.26.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 125,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 234.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 478,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 335,599 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 27.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

