JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Down 2.6%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) fell 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.92 and last traded at $41.14. 133,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 818,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 98.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.