Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,839,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,111 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Johnson & Johnson worth $678,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 94.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.