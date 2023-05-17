Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.54% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $191,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JLL opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $202.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

