JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Vice Chairman Peter Scher Sells 1,240 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $392.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 342,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 158.9% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 39,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

