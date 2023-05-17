JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to “Neutral”

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RIO. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($72.03) to GBX 5,790 ($72.53) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,790.00.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $61.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.95. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
