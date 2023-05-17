JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to “Neutral”

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RIO. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($72.03) to GBX 5,790 ($72.53) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $61.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.95. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,054,419,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 70,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,610,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 99,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

