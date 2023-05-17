K-Bro Linen Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Leede Jones Gab Forecasts (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Leede Jones Gab lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

K-Bro Linen Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$30.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$327.41 million, a P/E ratio of 84.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.99. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$26.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.50.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.24). K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of C$70.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.09 million.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.