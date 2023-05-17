Karora Resources Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Karora Resources in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KRR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$96.84 million during the quarter. Karora Resources had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 3.30%.
Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.
