Karora Resources Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Karora Resources in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KRR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Karora Resources Stock Performance

TSE:KRR opened at C$5.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$873.19 million, a P/E ratio of 83.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.58. Karora Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.38 and a twelve month high of C$5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.95.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$96.84 million during the quarter. Karora Resources had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 3.30%.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Featured Stories

