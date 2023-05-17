Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Raised to $27.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $25.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $536.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 32.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,722,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,901 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after acquiring an additional 790,456 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 14.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,868,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,612,000 after acquiring an additional 497,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after acquiring an additional 349,174 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

