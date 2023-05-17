KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Celanese in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $11.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.53 EPS.
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Celanese Stock Performance
NYSE CE opened at $102.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average is $108.91. Celanese has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Trading of Celanese
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Celanese Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.
About Celanese
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
