KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Celanese in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $11.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.53 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Celanese Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.77.

NYSE CE opened at $102.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average is $108.91. Celanese has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

