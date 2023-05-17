KeyCorp Weighs in on DTE Energy’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for DTE Energy in a report released on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $7.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.43. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.17 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $7.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average is $113.35. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

