Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

KE stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.38. Kimball Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $484.70 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 38.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

