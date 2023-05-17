KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

KKR & Co. Inc. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.