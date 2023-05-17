Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $63.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

KNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $64.35.

Insider Activity

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $3,799,422. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

