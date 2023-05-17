Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,387,100 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 4,809,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43,871.0 days.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNCAF opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Konica Minolta has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

