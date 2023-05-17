KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Director Robert P. Macinnis Buys 11,755 Shares

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) Director Robert P. Macinnis purchased 11,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $13,400.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KORE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KORE opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). KORE Group had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Research analysts forecast that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of KORE Group

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KORE Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KORE Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

Further Reading

