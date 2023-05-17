Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after buying an additional 43,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,930,000 after buying an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,190,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,853,000 after buying an additional 582,441 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,844,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,265,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.14. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

