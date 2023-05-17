LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Down 3.5%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 35,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 259,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on LanzaTech Global in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

LanzaTech Global Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

About LanzaTech Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global in the first quarter worth about $118,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LanzaTech Global Inc converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc, formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.