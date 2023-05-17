LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Short Interest Update

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 454,400 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 429,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,272.0 days.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

LEGIF opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average of $66.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $102.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €90.00 ($97.83) to €72.00 ($78.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.20.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

