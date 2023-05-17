Legend Mining Limited (ASX:LEG) Insider Hilary Macdonald Acquires 1,775,000 Shares

Legend Mining Limited (ASX:LEG – Get Rating) insider Hilary Macdonald bought 1,775,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,650.00 ($54,798.66).
Legend Mining Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Legend Mining
Featured Articles
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Legend Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.