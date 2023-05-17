LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of LITB opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $156.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

About LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

Featured Stories

