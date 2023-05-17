Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Update

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 363,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 337.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIMAF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Linamar to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Linamar Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LIMAF opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43. Linamar has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $57.02.

About Linamar

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

See Also

