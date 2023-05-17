Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives $29.77 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.77.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 249,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNC opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $58.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.38%.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also

