Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. Lipocine has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lipocine

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel purchased 8,823 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $47,997.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 98,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,987.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 11,999 shares of company stock worth $65,854 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lipocine by 474.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

