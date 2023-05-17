loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,298.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 513,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,105.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $18,498.15.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $17,798.22.

On Monday, May 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $16,798.32.

On Friday, May 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $16,698.33.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $15,798.42.

On Monday, April 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $7,588.56.

On Friday, April 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,298.27.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $16,998.30.

On Monday, April 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $14,998.50.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $14,598.54.

loanDepot Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LDI opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $169.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.15 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 44.95% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. On average, analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

LDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

