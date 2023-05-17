LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Update

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the April 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.0 days.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $23.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

About LPKF Laser & Electronics

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE engages in the provision of laser-based solutions for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Development, Welding, Solar, and Other. The Electronics segment refers to the production systems for cutting print stencils, circuit boards, thin glass, and the etching of plastic circuit carriers.

