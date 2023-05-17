Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 489.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $5,461,500,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.