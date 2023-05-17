Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 1,176,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 30,239,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2,331.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 356.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

