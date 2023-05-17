Lynn A. Peterson Sells 3,000 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $421,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 235,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,045,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chord Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

CHRD stock opened at $137.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $93.35 and a 1-year high of $181.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.33 million. Research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 23.17 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.25.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

