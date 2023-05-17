MAI Capital Management Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $123.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

