MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 144.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 9.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

In other WesBanco news, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WesBanco news, COO Jeffrey H. Jackson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at $393,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,574.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $480,475. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.58. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). WesBanco had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $151.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

