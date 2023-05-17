MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Mosaic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Mosaic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOS opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $66.60.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

