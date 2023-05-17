MAI Capital Management Has $329,000 Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $2,822,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 26,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Shares of EQR opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $80.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

