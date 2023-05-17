MAI Capital Management Invests $323,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 130,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 64,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 355,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,782,000 after purchasing an additional 159,736 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Newmont Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $70.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

