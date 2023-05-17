MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 705,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,682 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,617,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 511,450 shares worth $19,162,556. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $119.51 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $122.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

