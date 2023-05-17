MAI Capital Management Purchases Shares of 3,214 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,604,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,810,000 after buying an additional 74,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,124,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,734,000 after buying an additional 86,719 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,999,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,879,000 after buying an additional 208,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,464,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,052,000 after buying an additional 562,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.13.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $95.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

