MAI Capital Management Sells 2,558 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $69.65.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on REG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

