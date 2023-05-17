MAI Capital Management Sells 750 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vericel were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,814,000 after buying an additional 818,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vericel by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 458,219 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,372,000 after acquiring an additional 338,887 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 506.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 295,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 247,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vericel by 1,737.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 209,301 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.35 and a beta of 1.77. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.95 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

