MAI Capital Management Takes $306,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after purchasing an additional 572,884 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,696 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNP. Bank of America boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

