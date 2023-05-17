MAI Capital Management Trims Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MAA stock opened at $148.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $190.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.77.
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.43.
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
