MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) CEO Jeff W. Dick Acquires 581 Shares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) CEO Jeff W. Dick acquired 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $12,003.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 167,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,020.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MainStreet Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MNSB opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $154.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.48.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of MainStreet Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 50,424 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 262,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

