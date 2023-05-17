Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mannatech from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Mannatech Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MTEX stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.21. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Mannatech Announces Dividend

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 167.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

