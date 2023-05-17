Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Mapletree Industrial Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MAPIF opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69.
About Mapletree Industrial Trust
