Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Given New $8.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MARA. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 571.35% and a negative return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

