Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Down 2.7%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.43. Approximately 244,941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,732,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVI shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,178,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,369 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4,061.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,121,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,010,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,326,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 285.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,077,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

