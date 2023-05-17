Mark Kuperschmid Buys 3,000 Shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Stock

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) Director Mark Kuperschmid acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $24,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Great Elm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 million. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Elm Capital Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Elm Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.50%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Latigo Investments LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the third quarter worth about $7,426,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Great Elm Capital by 111.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.