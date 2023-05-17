Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 3,107 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 494,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 199,623 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, VP Davide Girelli sold 7,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Davide Girelli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,043 shares of company stock worth $3,866,535 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

NYSE BWA opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

