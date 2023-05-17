Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,757 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

FIS opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.