Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 21,601 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,601 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJN. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 141,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.